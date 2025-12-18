How you can resist overspending -- even on those last-minute gifts

With the holidays here and the new year right around the corner, how can you resist overspending? It's not difficult if you follow this advice from Granite Credit Union.

Mary Woodard, Vice President of Business Development, says it's important to plan a spending limit ahead of time and stick to it. If you have trouble doing that, maybe consider using cash or tracking apps that keep impulse purchases in check.

She also says to recognize emotional triggers like retail therapy for stress or social media pressure to buy, buy, buy!

Debt avoidance is the real gift to your future self and setting those limits now will lead to less debt come January.

Going into the new year, Mary says you should build a realistic budget starting with your values whether that's family, savings or travel, and then align your spending accordingly.

Track every expense for a month to see where your money is going.

Mary also told is to "break up" with expensive debt. Recognize debt as a relationship that can hold you back.

Prioritize paying down high-interest debt first, this reduces stress and save money.

Tools like consolidation loans or balance transfer strategies can help replace bad debt with smarter repayment options.

Finally don't just focus on the numbers. Mary says emotional awareness is critical in managing finances.

Emotional spending happens when we're stressed, bored or celebrating. If you know your own triggers, you can interrupt the habit.

Budgeting tools are helpful, but self-awareness is the real skill that keeps money where it belongs.

To stay on track throughout 2026, there are some practical tools to help.

Use automated alerts and budgeting apps to categorize and monitor spending.

Set small, achievable goals (emergency fund, debt milestones) rather than overwhelming ones.

Regular check-ins — weekly or monthly — help adjust behaviors before they spiral.

Proactivity beats reactivity: checking in regularly with your spending an debt helps cut stress and preserve savings.

Granite Credit Union has tools to help members track, plan and adjust spending habits, not just balances.

You can learn more at granite.org.