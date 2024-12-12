How you can see the world through Santa's eyes

"Through Santa's Eyes" is a Christmas book by Coz Green aka "Santa Coz". But, it really is more than a book, it's a world-wide movement to be more ELFISH!

Coz joined us in studio to explain what that means. He says the story is of one man's inner transformation as "he witnesses a series of wondrous Christmas miracles through Santa's eyes".

He says, "Imagine the world we would live in if we acted like we do for Christmas every day of the year."

You can learn more and get your copy of the book at Santabook.com or ThroughSantasEyes.com.

You can use code "SANTA15" for a discount