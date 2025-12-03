Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How you can support the Salt Lake City Mission's holiday programs

(The Place Advertiser) - After a busy Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway and Clothing Drive, Salt Lake City Mission is moving on to Christmas programs.
Executive Director, Pastor Shawn Clay, says the public can help donate food to go inside their Holiday Food Boxes.

Inside the boxes is everything an individual or family would need to prepare a Christmas meal at home.

They will be given away on December 22, 2025 from 11am to 2pm at the Mission at 1151 South Redwood Road, #106 in Salt Lake City.

Then, on Christmas Day the Mission will be serving a free annual Holiday Meal from 7am to 3pm at Viva Church 1055 North Redwood Road.

If you'd like to help you can visit saltlakecitymission.org or call them at 801-355-6310.

