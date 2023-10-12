How you can visit a real-life Barbieland right here in Utah

A group of neighbors in South Jordan are trading in black and orange for pink this Halloween.

Several homes in Daybreak have decorated their homes based on the box office hit "Barbie".

Jenny Hardman visited the street and talked to homeowners.

Each house is decorated a little different — but a lot of Barbies from the movie are represented including Classic Barbie, Astronaut Barbie, Midge and Cowboy Barbie.

There's also a Graveyard Barbie and Haunted Barbie.

You can’t forget about Ken and his Mojo Dojo Casa House, which is also on display.

The “Barbieland” in Daybreak is even going viral

The homes are located on the Island at Daybreak at 10893 Lake Island Drive.

