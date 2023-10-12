Watch Now
The Place

Actions

How you can visit a real-life Barbieland right here in Utah

South Jordan decorates for Halloween with Barbie theme
Jenny went to a neighborhood in Daybreak where pink is the color for Halloween.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:58:58-04

A group of neighbors in South Jordan are trading in black and orange for pink this Halloween.

Several homes in Daybreak have decorated their homes based on the box office hit "Barbie".

Jenny Hardman visited the street and talked to homeowners.

Each house is decorated a little different — but a lot of Barbies from the movie are represented including Classic Barbie, Astronaut Barbie, Midge and Cowboy Barbie.

There's also a Graveyard Barbie and Haunted Barbie.

You can’t forget about Ken and his Mojo Dojo Casa House, which is also on display.

The “Barbieland” in Daybreak is even going viral

The homes are located on the Island at Daybreak at 10893 Lake Island Drive.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere