Hungry? Salt Lake Foodie recommends these two spots

If you haven't been to HallPass in SLC, here's what to order, and you may want to take a trip to PC for Grub Steak.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 23, 2022
Graffiti Bao and Colossal Lobster inside HallPass – Salt Lake City
Teriyaki Rice Bowl Chicken, House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
Glazed Pork Belly Satay - Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños.
Lobster BLT Salad

Grub Steak – Park City
Jumbo Artichoke - Grilled artichoke served with lemon caper aioli and drawn butter
Porterhouse of Certified Angus Beef
Bison Tenderloin - North Dakota farm raised bison tenderloin wrapped in thick sliced applewood smoked bacon

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

