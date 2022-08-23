Hungry? Salt Lake Foodie recommends these two spots

Hungry? Chase from Salt Lake Foodie recommends these two spots.
Graffiti Bao and Colossal Lobster inside HallPass – Salt Lake City
Teriyaki Rice Bowl Chicken, House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
Glazed Pork Belly Satay - Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños.
Lobster BLT Salad
Grub Steak – Park City
Jumbo Artichoke - Grilled artichoke served with lemon caper aioli and drawn butter
Porterhouse of Certified Angus Beef
Bison Tenderloin - North Dakota farm raised bison tenderloin wrapped in thick sliced applewood smoked bacon
