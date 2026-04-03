85 percent of children diagnosed with cancer today will survive five years after their diagnosis, compared to just a generation ago when the five-year survival rate was only about 58 percent.

That's an encouraging statistic, still more work needs to be done.

In 2024, an estimated 14,910 children were diagnosed with cancer, and while the vast majority will survive, thousands of families still face the physical, emotional and financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Since its founding in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has committed more than $300 million to pediatric cancer research and awarded more than 1,400 research and program grants to more than 175 medical institutions, including Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital here in Utah.

We talked with 11-year-old Jackson Trinh, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who is the newest Hyundai Hope on Wheels National Youth Ambassador.

Throughout this year, he will visit childen's hospitals across the country to share his story of hope.

Kevin Reilly, who is on the board of Hyundai Hope on Wheels, says they are raising awareness because studies find only 42 percent of Americans know what pediatric cancer survivorship means and why research is so important.

You can learn more and help at HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.