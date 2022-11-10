Let Butcher's Chop House cook the Thanksgiving meal for you

Are you ready for Thanksgiving dinner? If you don't want to do the cooking let a restaurant on Historic Park City Main Street do it for you!

Jenny went to Butcher's Chop House & Bar on 751 Lower Main Street to see what's on the menu for Thanksgiving.

Their meal includes a 2-course entrée with turkey, candied yams, garlic green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing and a slice of pecan or pumpkin pie.

The meal comes in adult and children's portions but will only be served on Thanksgiving.

Butcher's Chop House has been open since 2003, so they're coming up on their 20th anniversary.

They're known for their steaks and fine dining for both Après-ski from 3-4pm and dinner from 4-10pm.

They do not have a dress code and they're one of the biggest bars in town with a wide selection of spirits plus beer and wine too. If you want, they'll also mix you up a special mocktail.

For more information please visit butcherschophouse.com.

