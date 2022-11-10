Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Let Butcher's Chop House cook the Thanksgiving meal for you

Park City Main Street is ready for the holidays
Butcher's Chop House &amp; Bar sits right on Historic Main Street in Park City and you can "come as you are" right off the ski hill.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:22:40-05

Are you ready for Thanksgiving dinner? If you don't want to do the cooking let a restaurant on Historic Park City Main Street do it for you!

Jenny went to Butcher's Chop House & Bar on 751 Lower Main Street to see what's on the menu for Thanksgiving.

Their meal includes a 2-course entrée with turkey, candied yams, garlic green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing and a slice of pecan or pumpkin pie.

The meal comes in adult and children's portions but will only be served on Thanksgiving.

Butcher's Chop House has been open since 2003, so they're coming up on their 20th anniversary.

They're known for their steaks and fine dining for both Après-ski from 3-4pm and dinner from 4-10pm.

They do not have a dress code and they're one of the biggest bars in town with a wide selection of spirits plus beer and wine too. If you want, they'll also mix you up a special mocktail.

For more information please visit butcherschophouse.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere