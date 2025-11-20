If you love a great Black Friday Deal, check out what Granite Credit Union is offering

Granite Credit Union knows the holidays can be an expensive time of year, so they are offering something to help families save.

Todd Hatfield joined us with some exciting Black Friday loan deals including special, limited time loan rates including including a 3.99% APR promotional rate just in time for the holidays.

These rates are available NOW, but only for a limited time, so now's a great time to visit any Granite Credit Union branch or apply online at granite.org.

Todd explained that the 3.99% rate applies to personal loans, which can be used for just about anything including consolidating high-interest debt, holiday expenses, or even unexpected costs.

Granite Credit Union is also offering a 4.99% auto loan for up to 72 months, on approved credit.

Todd says, "Whether you're buying new, used, or even refinancing from another lender, this can lower your monthly payment and help you save over the life of your loan. Even though not everyone will qualify, it's worth applying — we'll work with you to find the best option possible. With rates fluctuating in the market, locking in a competitive rate like this now is a smart move."

Inflation has made everyday essentials more expensive, from groceries to gas.

By offering lower rates, Granite is helping people reduce interest costs and free up money for what really matters — family, holidays and financial peace of mind.

In addition, Granite's Signature Cash Back Visa gives you 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day.

But the real value, Todd explained, is from the lower interest rate because many of those "big rewards" cards from national banks come with much higher rates and fees.

These offers are all available for a limited time, so stop by any Granite Credit Union branch, visit them at granite.org or call 801-288-3000.