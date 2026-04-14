Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

If you love to brunch, this week's foodie findings are for you

Tasty Tuesday
If you love to brunch, this week's Tasty Tuesday is for you!
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

If you love to brunch, this week's foodie findings are for you! Salt Lake Foodie shows us two spots that have cool vibes and good food.

Lupessa Brunch - Salt Lake City
Tiramisu French Toast? Oh, they did. With espresso cream, coffee mascarpone, and cocoa. It's basically dessert for breakfast (and we're 100% okay with that). ☕
Shrimp & Grits: Taking it to the next level with fontina polenta, pancetta, charred lemon, and roasted red peppers. It's southern comfort with an Italian twist.
Breakfast Pizza: It's a real thing! White garlic cream, sausage, bacon, and a maple syrup gastrique.

Sunday School - Sunday's Best - Salt Lake City
Brunch Buffet

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE