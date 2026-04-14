If you love to brunch, this week's foodie findings are for you! Salt Lake Foodie shows us two spots that have cool vibes and good food.

Lupessa Brunch - Salt Lake City

Tiramisu French Toast? Oh, they did. With espresso cream, coffee mascarpone, and cocoa. It's basically dessert for breakfast (and we're 100% okay with that). ☕

Shrimp & Grits: Taking it to the next level with fontina polenta, pancetta, charred lemon, and roasted red peppers. It's southern comfort with an Italian twist.

Breakfast Pizza: It's a real thing! White garlic cream, sausage, bacon, and a maple syrup gastrique.

Sunday School - Sunday's Best - Salt Lake City

Brunch Buffet

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