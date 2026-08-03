If you love vintage, you'll love Linger. The store in Ft. Union has so many vintage and unique things you'll want to linger longer to look around.

The owners of the store have been collectors themselves for many years and turned their passion into a business.

You can find records, jewelry, art, clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts inside the home-turned shop.

They also do concerts in the store. They let local musicians perform, and for many it's their very first time in front of a crowd.

You can learn more by following them on Instagram @lingerslc.