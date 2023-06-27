If your air conditioning isn't keeping you cool, here are things to check

If your air conditioner isn't working as well as you think it should, you're not alone.

Mike Wilson, from Any Hour Services, told Jenny the number one thing that could be causing problems is airflow. Anything that restricts airflow will decrease your system's efficiency.

He says to check the outside unit and trim back any bushes growing around it. Rinse the coils if they are dirty.

Inside, change the filter and open the vents.

If you haven't had the annual maintenance done yet this year, Mike suggests making that appointment soon. He says it will help your system run more efficiently and last longer.

Any Hour Services is the official home services partner of The PLACE. Their expert technicians are available to help you with any electric, plumbing, heating and air needs.

Visit anyhourservices.com for more information.

