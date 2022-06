Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services says over time bathroom sink stoppers may stop working.

But, he says this is an easy fix for homeowners and walked Jenny through the process. You can watch the step-by-step instructions on Any Hour Services YouTube video.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros .

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.