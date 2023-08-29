If your extension cords have seen better days, watch how you could repair them

So much of what we use these days runs off of electricity which is why it's important to have extension cords that are working properly and in good shape.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services showed Jenny Hardman how to check your extension cords and learn how to fix them rather than throw them away.

Mike said it's a good idea to check your cords and make sure they aren't damaged at least once a year. Now damage doesn’t mean you have to throw it out, but by checking it you can make sure you won't accidentally get shocked while using it.

To check your extension cords, run them through your hands and look for chips or exposed wires.

If the marks are small the extension cord will still work but it the marks are larger you may want to use electrical tape to fix it.

If there is separation between the cord ends you can buy parts to fix them rather than purchasing a new extension cord. Watch the video to learn how.

