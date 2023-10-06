If you're looking for a good deal on great food, the Park City Dine About is for you!

If you're looking for a deal on great food, the Park City Dine About is for you!

From Saturday, October 14, 2023 to Sunday, October 22, 2023 enjoy a 2-course lunch: $15, $20 or $25 or 3-course dinner: $30 $45 or $60

Après Pendry located at the Pendry Hotel is just one of the participating restaurants.

Jenny Hardman talked with Executive Sous Chef, Carlos Segura, who says they are a lobby lounge and bar where a European-inspired take on mountainside socializing comes alive.

You will enjoy handcrafted coffee or cocktails, beer & wine, comfort food to share and a cozy setting with a fireplace and live music.

For the list of all participating restaurants in Dine About, go to parkcityrestaurants.com

Overnight visits are also available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and to book your Dine About stay.

