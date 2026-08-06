If you're looking for something you've never seen before at the Weber County Fair, you're in for a treat.

One of this year's biggest new attractions is Spokes, an Equestrian Odyssey.

Morgan Saxton was at the location of the Fair, the Golden Spike Event Center, to talk with the owner of Spokes, Caleb Carinci-Asch.

He explained that Spokes is a live equestrian performance featuring beautiful horses, talented riders and exciting demonstrations that showcase the incredible partnership between horse and rider.

It's entertaining for the whole family.

The show features several breeds, liberty work, precision riding and interactive demonstrations that really showcase what these horses can do.

Caleb says kids love seeing the horses up close. It's exciting, educational and often inspires a lifelong appreciation for these amazing animals.

The Weber County Fair celebrates agriculture, livestock and family traditions, so it was the perfect place to introduce this new attraction.

Morgan also talked with General Manager of the Golden Spike Event Center, Duncan Olsen, who says there will be returning favorites, incredible entertainment and exciting new attractions including Ice Age Encounters, Puppy Pals, Foam Pantry Fanatics, and Montana action Paintball.

When it comes to the entertainment lineup, every day offers something different—from the Rodeo on Wednesday to Monster Truck Insanity Tour Thursday, Horse Pulls, Bullfights and Fireworks Friday, and finishing with the Demolition Derby Saturday.

The Fair runs August 5-8, 2026 at the Golden Spike Event Center. There is FREE admission until 2pm Wednesday through Friday.

You can see the full schedule and learn more at WeberCountyFair.org.