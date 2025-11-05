IFA Country Stores are giving back to the communities that have supported them

As we enter the season of giving thanks, IFA is focusing on giving back to the communities that have supported the country stores for so long through their Feeding Furriends Animal Food Drive.

They are partnering with leading brands such as Hill's Science Diet, Victor, and Purina to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.

For every 10 bags sold between November 3 and 15, 2025, IFA will donate one bag of food/feed.

Since 2020 the Furriends Animal Food Drive has collected more than 362,500 pounds of food and raised $35,500. That's more than 15,500 animals fed!

You can help by picking up any 40-50 pound bag of livestock feed or pet food at IFA.

You can also add $1 or more to any in-store purchase in donation.

You can find more information at info.ifa.coop/animalfooddrive and find a store near you at ifa.coop.

