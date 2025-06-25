"I'll Be Dipped" is ready to help you celebrate National Ice Cream Month

I'll Be Dipped can help you celebrate National Ice Cream Month in July.

They offer a selection of signature bars, or you can build your own with any combination of dips, toppings and drizzle, and they'll bring them right to you.

The menu changes regularly to feature seasonal flavors, creative creations, and customer favorites.

The company is veteran-owned and family-operated right here in Ogden, Utah.

And, they will bring their treats to as many Utah communities and events as possible.

All this summer they will be at the Ogden Farmers Market on Historic 25th Street every Saturday and at The Historic Monastery farm - Farmers Market in Huntsville.

I'll be Dipped will also be handing out ice cream sandwiches at the Ogden Twilight Concert Series shows and the Folk Festival in Springville in July.

You can learn more by visiting their Instagram @ill_be_dipped and TikTok @illbedippedicecream.