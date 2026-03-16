"Imaginary" is the story of two friends who share a world where anything is possible

The Utah Youth Theatre is presenting "Imaginary" on March 20 and March 21, 2026 at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah Campus.

The play is about two young students who share a world where anything is possible because of the power of their imaginations.

This is for audiences of all ages and features a cast of youth and university performers.

The show on March 20 is at 7pm and the show on March 21 is at 11am, and is sensory friendly.

You can find more information and get tickets at utahpresents.org.