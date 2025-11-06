Imagine hundreds of moms singing and dancing their hearts out to the anthems of their youth

Imagine hundreds of moms singing their hearts out to the anthems of their youth and dancing the night away!

The Mom Dance Party is happening for one night only, November 6, 2025 in Salt Lake.

It's a way that moms can reconnect with friends and themselves in a way that's real and energizing.

Elizabeth Wellington, co-founder of Moms Feelin Themselves, says it's not about "escaping" motherhood, but recharge for it.

She says dance is uniquely therapeutic because it integrates the body and the brain. It can reduce cortisol, boost dopamine and seratonin, and releases oxytocin.

In other words, it literally re-balances a stressed nervous system.

She says every detail is intentional, the lighting, the pacign, the music flow and the vibe.

The DJ curates the perfect setlist, songs that are nostalgic but also help you celebrate who you've become.

Elizabeth says you'll see women dancing with their professional dancers or linking arms with total strangers who suddenly feel like best friends.

The Mom Dance Party is at 7pm at The Grand at the Complex and you can get your tickets here.