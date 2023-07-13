Imbibers can try locally-sourced craft cocktails and vote for their favorite

Imbibers are invited to grab and drink and cast their votes in the annual Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) summer cocktail contest.

Talented bartenders and mixologists from 22 bars and restaurants are creating their own locally-sourced drinks.

People can vote for their favorite at parkcityrestaurants.com through Monday, July 31, 2023.

The winning cocktail creator will win a $500 cash prize, city-wide recognition and will be featured in a marketing campaign leading into PCARA's popular fall "Dine About" event following the contest.

Jenny Hardman went to two local establishments taking part in the cocktail contest.

Charles Nash, a bartender and server at The 7880 club at Stein Eriksen Residences, is mixing up a "Ser Breeze".

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Alpine Distilling Vodka

1 oz Peach Schnapps

.05 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Cranberry Juice

METHOD / DIRECTIONS: Shake and pour over ice.

GARNISH: Orange wheel & sprig of mint

You can enjoy the cocktail at the property which boasts great views and a welcoming patio.

Stein Eriksen Residences is the newest property at about six years old. It's a great weekend getaway.

The Silver Star Cafe's mixologist Corey Kikos, is also in the contest with a Strawberry Gin Sour.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5oz Alpine Distilling Gin

.75oz Aperol

.25oz Campari

1tsp Telegraph Bee Honey

One Fresh Strawberry

One Egg White

1 oz Lemon Juice

Dash Orange Bitters

METHOD / DIRECTION: Muddle the strawberry and dry shake for 10 seconds. Add ice and all ingredients shake till cold. Double strain into Nick and Norah glass coupe. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel.

The Silver Star Cafe is off the beaten path, on Three Kings Drive, and overlooks a golf course and is close to hiking trails.

You can grab a drink and dinner every night and brunch on weekends. They have live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.