In 2024, The Nutcracker became officially recognized as a Living Historic Landmark

Ballet West is proud to perform the original version of "The Nutcracker", created by William Christensen in 1944 - the first full-length Nutcracker ever produced in America.

In 2024 it became officially recognized as a Living Historic Landmark by the state of Utah - the first such designation in the United States.

Adam Sklute, Artistic Director, says this production started the Nutcracker phenomenon that every ballet company in America now celebrates during the holidays.

But, Ballet West is the only company that presents this historic version.

In addition to dancers from Ballet West, more than 300 local children from the community will be performing.

You can see The Nutcracker from December 5-27, 2025 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.

Tickets start at just $39 and you can learn more at balletwest.org.