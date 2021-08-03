In appreciation of the community, Makers Line is hosting a fun charitable golf event

You've probably heard of the book 'The Christmas Box House' by author Richard Paul Evans.

But are you aware there are real-life Christmas Box Houses all over the world, including right here in Utah (Moab, Salt Lake City and Ogden).

The Christmas Box International partners with local, national and international communities and organizations to prevent child abuse and to improve the quality of life for children, teens and young adults who have been abused, trafficked, neglected or are homeless.

Celeste Edmunds with The Christmas Box House says the three shelters in Utah provided more than 11,966 days of care to at-risk kids, that's a combined 32.7 years of care in the last 12 months.

They rely on community donations to help them stay open.

Lane Stephensen with Makers Line knows about The Christmas Box Houses personally, he has adopted two children through the program.

Now his company, Makers Line, is giving back. Not only to The Children's Box House, but also to the Built 4 Life Program at BYU Athletics.

Built 4 Life is a program designed to support student-athletes in developing critical life skills, facilitation appropriate professional engagement, making classroom success directly relevant to future opportunities and preparing them for life beyond college athletics, all while they have the opportunities to monetize their own name, image and likeness.

Makers Line is rethinking the business of building. They do all types of building projects - commercial, multi-family, and adaptive re-use.

Lane says, "We have a special place in our heart for historical structures and want to preserve their integrity. And we're proud to make old buildings cool again. In Salt Lake City we are most known for INDUSTRY which is on 600 South and 500 West, right off I-15... our gateway to the city".

Makers Line is hosting a fun charitable golf event on September 10 at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy.

They're looking for the community to sign up and join them!

There will be a lot of famous faces at the event including The PLACE's Big Budah, Chad Lewis, Tom Homo, Eric Wright, Zach Vigili, and Todd Miller.

If you're interested in being there, get more information at makersline.com/golf-tournament.

