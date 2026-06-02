In the mood to binge watch? You have some options in home entertainment this week

Streaming on Hulu is the 2nd season of the hit comedy series "Deli Boys". In the series, a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers lose everything and are forced to take up their murdered father's place as head of an underworld mob family. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The new season of Deli Boys maintains the first season's zany situations as the brothers try to navigate heading up the family business." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime is "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War". The new film follows Jack Ryan who reunites with CIA operative Mike November as they go up against an enemy who knows their every move all the while facing a past they thought was long put to rest.

Tony says, "Jack Ryan: Ghost War should have been much, much better considering John Krasinski not only stars but co-wrote the script. in a nutshell, I found the new movie to be overly routine." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the new "Yellowstone" spinoff, "Dutton Ranch". In the new series, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to survive on their 7,000-acre ranch while ensuring young Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be. Tony says, "Dutton Ranch is a solid spinoff and takes familiar characters and spins them into a new direction without compromising the integrity of the original series." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

You can find more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.