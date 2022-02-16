In this Journeys with Jenny, she takes us to one of Utah's favorite places to ski

It's where the locals ski and the mountain averages 500 inches of snow a winter!

In this week's edition of Journeys with Jenny she jumped in the Nissan Frontier to head to Brighton Resort which is located at the very top of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Brighton prides themselves on their grooming but also leaving some of their expert runs au naturale so you get lots of great powder.

Plus they have night riding - 22 runs on over 200 lighted acres which makes them the resort with the most night skiing terrain in Utah.

For more information go to Brighton Resort and to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles so to NissanUSA.com.