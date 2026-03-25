Insurance tips from an injury lawyer

How well do you know your vehicle insurance policy? Tyler T. Todd, We Win Injury Law, joined us with four things to check now.

1. Carry more than Utah minimum limits. Utah's minimum is almost always insufficient in real injury cases. Aim for at least $100k/$300k liability.

2. Always add Uninsured, Underinsired (UM/UIM) Motorist coverage. A significant percentage of drivers are underinsured, and this is often what actually compensates you after a serious crash.

3.Use PIP strategically. Utah is a no-fault state with mandatory $3,000 PIP. Consider increasing it. Higher PIP can cover medical bills immediately and reduce lien exposure later in a claim.

4. Check your policy now, not after a crash. Check your declarations page and know your coverages before an accident. Don't delay!

5. Need help? Contact wewininjurylaw.com or follow them @wewininjurylaw. You can also call them at 435-688-9558.