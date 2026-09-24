Intermountain Health's new process makes scheduling a mammogram even easier

In today’s high tech world booking a restaurant reservation consists of finding open times online and clicking a button to secure the time that works for you. Thanks to recent upgrades at Intermountain Health, it’s nearly as easy for women to schedule an appointment for their annual screening mammogram.

“For many women one of the biggest hurdles to getting their annual screening is taking that first step and booking an appointment,” said Jon Shakespear, MD, radiologist at Intermountain Health. “By making it so easy our hope is to get women in faster and at a time that works for their busy schedules.”

Instead of calling in to see what times are available, women can go online to look at all nearby facilities offering mammograms and see what appointment times are open. A few clicks later and their appointment is booked.

“I think the best part is seeing appointment openings near you that may not be at the Intermountain Hospital you normally go to,” said Dr. Shakespear. “If the place you normally go only has openings a couple of weeks out, you may be able to find an appointment the next day at another hospital.”

For some women, they don’t want to go to a different facility because they want their same radiologist. Dr. Shakespear notes the same radiologist who look at your scans at one facility could be the same ones reviewing them at another because they tend to rotate hospitals depending on need.

Annual mammograms are vital to detecting and treating breast cancer early. Utah has some of the lowest mammogram rates in the country and doctors are hopeful this new scheduling system will improve those screening numbers.

For more information on booking a screening mammography near you, click here.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is coming up on October 24, 2026 and you're encouraged to get involved!

You can register as an individual, create your own team, or get your workplace or community organization engaged, and help make this year's event more impactful than ever.

Join us for the Walk at America First Field in Sandy, for the pre-walk program at 9am and then the walk starts at 10am.

Go to makingstrideswalk.org/saltlakecityut to register today!