Watch Now
The Place

Actions

International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 17:13:57-05

It's one of the biggest winter events each year and it happens right here in Utah at the world-renowned Deer Valley Resort!

Victoria Schlaepfer of Deer Valley Resort joined Jenny Hardman to give us a preview of this year's event taking place February 2, 3 and 4, 2023.

During those three days you will be able to watch the world’s most elite ski athletes compete in moguls and aerials at the 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup.

Best part is, the event is completely FREE and all ages are welcome!

If you're looking for a more exclusive experience, you can buy tickets for the VIP tent which includes dinner, drinks, and swag.

For more information go to deervalley.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere