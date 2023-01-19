International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort

It's one of the biggest winter events each year and it happens right here in Utah at the world-renowned Deer Valley Resort!

Victoria Schlaepfer of Deer Valley Resort joined Jenny Hardman to give us a preview of this year's event taking place February 2, 3 and 4, 2023.

During those three days you will be able to watch the world’s most elite ski athletes compete in moguls and aerials at the 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup.

Best part is, the event is completely FREE and all ages are welcome!

If you're looking for a more exclusive experience, you can buy tickets for the VIP tent which includes dinner, drinks, and swag.

For more information go to deervalley.com