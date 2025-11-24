Is your car ready for Thanksgiving travel? Les Schwab Tire Centers offers a free pre-trip safety check

Thanksgiving is just a few days away and many people will probably be traveling to a dinner destination.

Is your car ready? If you're not sure, take it in to Les Schwab Tire Centers for a free pre-trip safety check.

Jenny Hardman talked with Steve Boekholder, Store Manager, who says they will check your tire tread depth, check your brakes and other components to give you their best assessment of the condition of your vehicle before you leave town.

The pre-trip safety check is done quickly and efficiently with no pressure!

While you're at Les Schwab, we invite you to bring a donation for Candy Cane Corner.

Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers and FinWise Bank and help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

Top needed items this holiday season include:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED.

You can also text "CANDYCANE", all one word, to 50155 to donate monetarily.

We will be having a Donation Blitz at Les Schwab in Utah County, at 589 Lilndon Park Drive from 11am to 7pm. Come meet special guests and drop off your donations!

