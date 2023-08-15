Is your house hot? Check these 5 things before calling a professional

Most of the time we don't realize there is a problem with the air conditioner until the house gets really hot!

"Then you get that feeling of dread in the pit of your stomach because you know the house is going to stay uncomfortable and you're going to have to call an HVAC company and you think about all the horror stories you've heard," says Mike Wilson from Any Hour Services.

But, Mike told Jenny Hardman that there are five things you can check before you call a professional.

First, make sure your air filter is clean. He says the number one cause of systems breaking down is air flow, and a dirty filter could be causing that. Mike suggests checking your filter once a month to make sure it's still looking clean.

Second, go around the house and make sure all the vents are open.

Third, go outside and clean the coils on the unit with a garden house.

Fourth, check the batteries in the thermostat.

Finally, reset your system. Most HVAC systems have a switch near the furnace that resets it. Flip the switch to turn it off. Count to ten and then turn it back on.

