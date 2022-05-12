It may be scary to hear "spine surgery", but this robot is helping to make it less scary

Just the words "spine surgery" can be scary, but they don't have to be, thanks to new technology at MountainStar Healthcare's Lone Peak Hospital.

Within just the last five years or so, spinal surgery has seen the benefits of very new technology and techniques.

Jenny got to see one of those advances, a robot, in action with Dr. Michael Steinhaus and Dr. James Brewster. They say their "Philosophy of Care" is minimally-invasive. That means smaller incisions, less pain, less blood loss, lower infection risk and a shorter hospital stay.

The doctors say in general there are two types of patients who typically see great results.

First, patients who've experienced degenerative issues that have developed slowly, over time. These are generally older patients who are dealing with their bodies' wear and tear.

Second, patients of any age whose injuries are often the result of a single incident - something that just happened. These patients are sometimes athletes or they've suffered an injury due to something like a car accident.

Sometimes the doctors even go into the operating room together. For instance when the cases are complex like scoliosis and spine deformity. It also means two minds doing the surgery, which is more efficient.

When it comes to post-op care, patients will see the doctors at 2 weeks, 6 weeks, 3 months, 6 months and a year, and as needed.

So if you have neck or back pain and would like to learn more, go to MountainStar.com.