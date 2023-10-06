It's always a good time for pizza at Este Pizza Park City

Dine About in Park City is back this fall!

You can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners at 25 area dining establishments for just $15, $20 or $25 per person for each lunch, and $30, $45 or $60 per person for each dinner.

Este Pizza Park City is one of the restaurants taking part and Jenny Hardman talked with owner Carissa Devenport.

She says Este is a local, family-owned pizzeria that specializes in New York style pizza.

They only use the freshest, highest-quality ingredients like hand-tossed dough, garden-fresh veggies, and homemade sauces. They also offer vegan items.

And even though Autumn is here, you can still enjoy their patio with a new addition of patio heaters.

For the list of all participating restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com

Overnight visits are also available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and to book your Dine About stay.

