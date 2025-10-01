It's fall - that means there are things to do around your home to make sure you're ready for winter

It's fall, which means there are several things you can be doing in or around your home to make sure you're prepared for the winter months ahead.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, joined us with tips on this Wattsmart Wednesday.

She says the first thing to do is download Wattsmart Home's fall calendar here.

There, you'll find tips and information on things you can be doing now to prep for the cold like, servicing your HVAC system, and sealing cracks in your windows/ doors to prevent drafts.

Wattsmart gives away a $100 gift card each season to subscribers of the online calendar. Complete the online form today for your chance to win.

For the full list of tips or our printable calendar visit WattsmartHomes.com.

Wattsmart Homes offers rebates on select Energy Star rated appliances including:

Clothes washers- up to $25

Dishwashers- Up to $20

Freezers- up to $25

Heat pump clothes dryers- up to $150

Heat pump water heaters- up to $350

Refrigerators- up to $25

Air purifiers- up to $25

You can learn more at Wattsmarthomes.com.