Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

It's fall - that means there are things to do around your home to make sure you're ready for winter

Wattsmart Wednesday
(The Place Advertiser) - It's fall! Which means there are several things you can be doing in or around your home to make sure you're prepared for the winter months ahead.
Wattsmart Wednesday
Posted

It's fall, which means there are several things you can be doing in or around your home to make sure you're prepared for the winter months ahead.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, joined us with tips on this Wattsmart Wednesday.

She says the first thing to do is download Wattsmart Home's fall calendar here.

There, you'll find tips and information on things you can be doing now to prep for the cold like, servicing your HVAC system, and sealing cracks in your windows/ doors to prevent drafts.

Wattsmart gives away a $100 gift card each season to subscribers of the online calendar. Complete the online form today for your chance to win.

For the full list of tips or our printable calendar visit WattsmartHomes.com.

Wattsmart Homes offers rebates on select Energy Star rated appliances including:

  • Clothes washers- up to $25
  • Dishwashers- Up to $20
  • Freezers- up to $25
  • Heat pump clothes dryers- up to $150
  • Heat pump water heaters- up to $350
  • Refrigerators- up to $25
  • Air purifiers- up to $25

You can learn more at Wattsmarthomes.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere