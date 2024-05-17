It's Halfway to Halloween at Fear Factory and that means lights out!

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages.

They are always open around Halloween, but this year, they're celebrating the Halfway to Halloween mark.

Fear Factory will be open on Friday, May 17 & Saturday, May 18, 2024.

This is no ordinary haunted house however, it's "light's out", which will be intense and not for the faint of heart.

If you're brave you can visit fearfactoryslc.com/halfway-to-halloween.

