It's National Drive Electric Month

National Drive Electric Month runs from September 11 through October 12, 2026 and Rocky Mountain Power is here to help you if you own an EV or are thinking about purchasing one.

They've installed fast EV chargers in communities across Utah.

In partnership with Electrify America, these fast chargers will support the growing number of EV drivers in our state and beyond.

Plus, Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah could save 40 percent by using the Electrify America app at RMP Charging Stations:



Download the Electrify America app and create an account

Select "Browse Premium Offers" and select "Rocky Mountain Power Plan"

Use enrollment code "DISCOUNT" and enter your RMP account number

When you are ready to charge, select the RMP station and then select your RMP Power Plan



Discount eligibility includes customers with active Rocky Mountain Power accounts with Utah service addresses, residents who don't have their own accounts but live at properties with active Rocky Mountain Power accounts in Utah, and employees of Rocky Mountain Power business customers in Utah.

Rocky Mountain Power also offers incentives to help offset the cost of electric vehicle chargers for eligible non-residential customers.

More information on the electric vehicle programs can be found online at RockyMountainPower.net/EV.