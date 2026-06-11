It's never too soon to start talking about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancer.

It accounts for about 30 percent, or one in three of all new female cancers each year.

That means one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and in Utah 340 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Kelly Miller is a three-time cancer survivor, first being diagnosed with Osteogenic sarcoma at age 13. 14 months later she was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer and was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Since that time, she's become involved with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and currently sits on the American Cancer Society Utah Area Board.

Kelly is one of four million breast cancer survivors in the United States. That includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.

Tawnya L. Bowles, MD, is the Executive Chair of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah, and says at Making Strides walks, every step counts.

She says your efforts become tangible support for research, patient services, and advocacy.

Thanks in large part to decades of work by the American Cancer Society, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that is traveled alone.

The ACS has helped to contribute to a 44 percent decline in the death rate from breast cancer from 1989 through 2022.

The American Cancer Society helps people facing breast cancer with access to 24/7 information, free rides to treatment, and free lodging when treatment is far from home.

The American Cancer Society proudly recognizes Intermountain Health as the 2026 title sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah.

You can begin to create your team now for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah which takes place on Saturday, October 24 at America First Field.

To join please visit MakingStridesWalk.org/SaltLakeCityUT.