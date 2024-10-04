It's time to check in on what's new "At the Movies"

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new movies in theaters this weekend: "Blink", 'The Problem with People" and "White Bird".

"Blink" chronicles a family's global trip before their children lose their vision to a rare genetic disorder and try to capture the world while the children can still see it. Tony says, "The film is both heartbreaking and heartwarming as these parents try to bring the world to their children." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

In selected theaters and also streaming online is the comedy "The Problem with People," starring Raul Reiser and Colm Meany. In the film two estranged cousins who have never met try to make amends for a family dispute that's on for generations. Tony says, "

Although very formulaic in concept, The Problem with People is a funny and enjoyable film with solid performances from both Reiser and Meany." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the family drama "White Bird." It stars Helen Mirren. After he's expelled from school for his treatment of another student, a young man is visited by his grandmother and is transformed by the story of her attempts to escape Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Tony says, "White Bird is an emotionally uplifting story of kindness and how that kindness resonates through one's life. All in all "White Bird" is a beautiful and heartfelt story not to be missed." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

