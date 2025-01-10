Jenny Hardman's Drone Show TWINS GENDER REVEAL

40 and pregnant with TWINS, Jenny Hardman wanted to do something spectacular and unique for her gender reveal!

Drone Shows are all the rage the last couple of years and if you've never seen one, Jenny wanted to give you a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put a show together.

Droneshow.com Founder and Creative Director, Justin Egbert, and Pilot, Daniel Kendrick, joined Jenny for this rare behind the scenes prior to the drone show and gender reveal.

In the weeks leading up to a drone show, Justin spends hours at his computer designing and creating the show - he takes the client's vision and brings it to life in the sky!

For this show he and Jenny discussed various ideas and he used a variety of winter images as well as a Fox 13 Logo and a Twins Gender Reveal with two hearts that turned the appropriate colors.

Once the show is designed it's in the hands of Daniel. He runs lots of software tests prior to the show and gears up to to pilot 140 drones at the same time through his computer software!

Each drone is programmed perfectly in sync and flies about 10 feet a part from the other drone.

Jenny's family and friends joined for the big announcement in the sky. . . she and her husband are beyond excited for the arriavl of their BOY GIRL TWINS arriving Spring 2025.

Droneshow.com brought Jenny's dream to reality in the sky and they can make your reality a dream too.

They are local to Utah but travel all around the USA for shows.

You can find more info on their website and follow them on Instagram @droneshowdotcom.