Jewel has had a great home since she was a pup, but now needs a new forever family

Meet Jewel, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week. She's a good girl who has lived in a great home since she was pup, but now needs a new loving family.

You see her dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's and has had to give his beloved girl up for adoption.

Jewel is looking for people who will love her and spend time with her.

She is a senior girl and gets along well with dogs but puppies and small children are a bit too much for her.

She's affectionate and athletic and friendly and loyal.

Her adoption fee is only $100. You can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 1-4pm at Petco in Draper, Petco Draper, 195 E 12300 S.