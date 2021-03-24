Join The Amazing FundRACER and help Uahns get the care they need

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah takes pride in their community outreach programs. This April they're partnering with Community Nursing Services, a non-profit healthcare company with multiple services lines to help patients heal in the comfort of their home.

CNS and Regence both want to ensure people get the care they need when they need it, and this would not be possible with the CNS Charitable Care Fund, which supports patients in need who don’t have the ability to pay for their healthcare. In fact, the demand for charitable care has increased over the past year due to the pandemic, peaking at 85%

With a greater need this year, CNS hopes to raise funds through their Amazing FundRACER - a COVID safe, quasi-version of the competition show Amazing Race, built for all levels of fitness.

This 3-day scavenger race of challenges takes place April 9-11th. Challenges will be health-related - physical health, mental health, community health, and healthy habits.

Prizes will be given along the way and 10 finalists (based on highest points) will be chosen to compete in a final race on April 16th in Salt Lake City.

During the final race, competitors will participate in various in-person challenges. The winner will receive a Grand Prize trip to Moab complete with housing, Hummer trip, and dining. There will also be an opportunity drawings for other great prizes.

Registration is open until the day of the event. To register go to: CNS Amazing Fundracer

­100% of proceeds raised by the Amazing FundRacer will help patients who are unfunded and in need of home health or hospice care.

For more information about CNS go to CNS-Cares.org

