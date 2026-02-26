The nursing shortage is real, and it's affecting communities everywhere.

Joyce's focus is on being part of the solution by expanding access to high-quality nursing education and getting more practice-ready nurses into the workforce.

Joyce started in Utah in 1979 and the Draper campus is still its hub, but Joyce also now has campuses in 16 states.

Jenny Hardman talked with President & CEO, Josh Knotts, who says his role is to keep Joyce student-centered and impact-focused.

He says Joyce is built for students who want an efficient, rigorous path into nursing.

Through accelerated options, students may qualify for RN licensure in as little as 20 months, depending on the program.

Joyce offers multiple pathways depending on where a student is in their journey, including ASN, BSN, Accelerated BSN, and online post-licensure options like RN to BSN and an MSN in Leadership.

What makes Joyce different is the hybrid model paired with real hands-on training.

Students complete coursework online, then come to campus for immersive skills and simulation experiences so flexibility doesn't come at the expense of readiness.

The Draper campus environment is a major strength.

At the Joyce Johnson Center of Simulation, students practice in realistic clinical settings before they ever step into direct patient care, building confidence and clinical judgment.

It is equipped with high-fidelity robotic patient simulators, lifelike clinical environments, and synthetic cadavers, so students can build skills and clinical judgment in a safe, controlled setting.

Joyce students complete direct-care clinical placements with healthcare partners throughout Utah and in the regions where they reside, applying what they've learned in real patient-care settings.

Joyce emphasizes rigorous curriculum, NCLEX preparation, and student support services designed to help students persist and succeed.

You can learn more at joyce.edu.