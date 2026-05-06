Joyce University and Swig are celebrating nurses and nursing students across Utah

National Nurses Day is a chance to recognize the nurses who show up every day for patients, families and communities, often during some of the most difficult moments in people's lives.

This year, Joyce University is once again partnering with Swig to celebrate nurses who are the heartbeat of our healthcare system.

On Nurses Day, May 6, 2026, nurses and nursing students can stop by any participating Utah Swig location, show a valid nurse or nursing student ID and receive a complimentary 24 oz. drink or cookie.

This marks the eighth consecutive year Joyce University and Swig have teamed up to thank nurses across the state.

For Joyce, the celebration goes beyond just one day and is an opportunity to recognize the compassion, resilience and expertise nurses bring to their work.

Joyce also works closely with clinical partners, and is extending its Nurses Day appreciation to nurses at clinical partner locations across the country.

This year's celebration comes at a time when nurses continue to face significant pressure. A recent national survey commissioned by Joyce University of 1,000 registered nurses found that 74 percent felt emotionally exhausted from work multiple times each week.

More than half of nurses surveyed, 53 percent, said they have seriously considered leaving the profession on a monthly basis or more, underscoring the need to better support and retain nurses.

Nurses give so much of themselves to care for others, and National Nurses Day is an important reminder that they also deserve appreciation, support and resources.

Joyce University is proud to help prepare the next generation of nursing professionals through high-quality nursing education, hands-on training and clinical experiences.

As one of Utah's largest nursing schools, Joyce has expanded its hybrid nursing programs into multiple states to help meet ongoing workforce demand and provide more aspiring nurses access to education.

You can learn more at joyce.edu.