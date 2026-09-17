Joyce University is the first in the country to offer a faster program to get you into the nursing industry

Joyce University is the first university in the country to do a faster program to get you into the nursing industry.

Jenny Hardman visited the campus and talked with Josh Knotts, President & CEO, who says students can earn a degree in just over two years, compared to the traditional four years it takes for a Bachelor Degree.

He says it's a different program structure, not a shortcut. They built the program from scratch around a simple principle: a lower credit count should not mean a lower standard.

BSN90 restructures and integrates required content across the curriculum without reducing what students must learn or demonstrate, and that saves them time and money.

The program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, or CCNE, the same accrediting body that accredits Joyce's other baccalaureate nursing programs.

BSN90 is built on the same professional nursing competencies and maintains the same expectations for clinical judgment, critical thinking, communication and patient care.

Hands-on preparation remains central to the program. BSN90 students will complete increased hands-on clinical hours compared with Joyce's traditional BSN program.

Students will receive the same comprehensive preparation for the NCLEX-RN licensure examination as other Joyce nursing students and must meet the same licensure requirements.

Enrollment will open in fall 2026, and the first BSN90 cohort will begin in spring 2027.

Total tuition plus NCLEX fees for the Utah launch will be $69,910.

BSN90 is a new, separate pathway and does not replace or alter Joyce's existing nursing programs.

Nothing changes for current Joyce students. Their degrees, credits, timelines, curriculum and graduation requirements remain unchanged.

You can learn more at joyce.edu.