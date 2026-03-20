Just like the fiber, Cotton is soft and fluffy!

Cotton is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week and just like the fiber, he's soft and fluffy!

He's about five or six years old and is a poodle mix.

Cotton is a very mellow and very loving little dog and wants to be by your side and always has a smile on his face.

Cotton is good with other dogs, cats and kids too - so he'd fit in with just about any family.

He's neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations. He does need to take a thyroid pill, which is very cheap at just about $4 a prescription.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to meet Cotton, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in Taylorsville, 1786 W. 5400 S., on Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.