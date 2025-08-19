Ken Garff Automotive Group has just acquired two Lexus dealerships, which deepens their luxury dealership portfolio.

Lexus of Murray is located at 5686 S. State Street in Murray and Lexus of Lindon is at 544 Lindon Park Drive in Lindon.

The addition of the Murray and Lindon stores strategically positions Ken Garff to serve Lexus enthusiasts across the Wasatch Front offering expanded access to vehicles, expert service and a luxury experience tailored to the needs of discerning drivers throughout the region.

Brian King, General Manager of Lexus of Murray and Lexus of Lindon says they intend to retain existing employees working at the dealerships.

With this acquisition, Ken Garff now operates 14 luxury dealerships across nine states, continuing its expansion in key markets while upholding its core philosophy: We Hear You.

For more information about Ken Garff Automotive Group, visit kengarff.com.

