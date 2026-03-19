Kick off spring with products for everyone in the family

Spring is here, and Dawn McCarthy from Dawn's Corner, joined us with products for every member of the family.

All Hung Up Hangers: This was created by real estate agent Donna Zalter who turned a staging problem into a solution for every home. The hangers give closets a store-ready look and you can choose from luxe sueded wood or slim, space-saving plastic in multiple colors.

The Sensory Riot Candles: These candles are hand-poured and clean-burning and features familiar fragrances in a modern way.

Bluelene: March is Women's History Month and Dr. Cao, the Founder of Bluelene, just launched another industry first: The rapid medical weight loss skin protector Fit+Firm Serum.

FLIP STIX for Kids from Flip My Life: Turn water into a daily wellness boost kids will actually drink! They contain no sugar or dyes and contain vitamins minerals, probiotics, electrolytes, immune support, gentle BCAAs and more.

Funsicle: These inflatable floats and outdoor pool accessories will provide tons of fun for kids and adults alike.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.