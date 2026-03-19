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Kick off spring with products for everyone in the family

Dawn's Corner Spring Must-Haves
Spring is here, and Dawn McCarthy from Dawn's Corner, joined us with products for every member of the family.
Kick off spring with products for everyone in the family
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Spring is here, and Dawn McCarthy from Dawn's Corner, joined us with products for every member of the family.

All Hung Up Hangers: This was created by real estate agent Donna Zalter who turned a staging problem into a solution for every home. The hangers give closets a store-ready look and you can choose from luxe sueded wood or slim, space-saving plastic in multiple colors.

The Sensory Riot Candles: These candles are hand-poured and clean-burning and features familiar fragrances in a modern way.

Bluelene: March is Women's History Month and Dr. Cao, the Founder of Bluelene, just launched another industry first: The rapid medical weight loss skin protector Fit+Firm Serum.

FLIP STIX for Kids from Flip My Life: Turn water into a daily wellness boost kids will actually drink! They contain no sugar or dyes and contain vitamins minerals, probiotics, electrolytes, immune support, gentle BCAAs and more.

Funsicle: These inflatable floats and outdoor pool accessories will provide tons of fun for kids and adults alike.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

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