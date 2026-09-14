Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner joined us to kick off the fall season with products the whole family can enjoy.

Fresh Patch- Say goodbye to stinky messes with the Doggy TWIST'R, the ultimate indoor and outdoor waste disposal system. Designed as a heavy-duty dog poop trash can for your home or yard, this fire-hydrant-shaped bin keeps your environment smelling fresh and clean for seven days.

ChatGPT- Fall is the perfect season to get out and explore, and ChatGPT can help you plan an adventure tailored to you. Use ChatGPT to discover new destinations, build an itinerary, find hidden gems, create packing lists and get recommendations based on your interests, budget and travel style.

Rejuvenat DNA Repair Serum, Protectif 50 SPF - After surviving skin cancer, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sajic dedicated 10 years to developing science-backed, accountable skincare. By utilizing advanced micro-delivery systems, this Repair & Protect Duo actively repairs skin damage from the past while protecting your future skin from environmental harm.

Andy the Admiral and the USS Shipshape by retired U.S. Navy Captain- Mark C. Fava lets young readers set sail on an unforgettable adventure. Andy the Admiral leads his crew across the high seas on the USS Shipshape, where young readers discover what it truly means to be a great leader and a great friend.

Introducing the KBMAX Electric Balance Bike, designed to inspire confidence, coordination, and outdoor adventure for young riders ages 3 and up. Powered by a smooth, beginner-friendly 150W motor, the KBMAX delivers gentle acceleration and stable performance to help kids safely develop balance and riding skills.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

