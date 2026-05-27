Kickoff summer 2026 in this Family Fun with Fox 13

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, it's the 4th annual Utah Valley STEM Fest. Kids can do hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities and demonstrations at University Place in Orem. Click here for more information.

Come and celebrate spring the water-wise way with the Conservation Water Park. This free event for the whole family includes live music, nature crafts and an edible plants tour. It's happening Saturday, May 30, 2026 in West Jordan. Click here for more information.

Junction Commons in Park City is throwing a Graduation Bash for the whole community. On Saturday, May 30, enjoy live music, food trucks, a climbing wall, face painting, giveaways and more. Click here for more information.

They'll be celebrating Utah Lake on Saturday, May 30, 2026 with activities like a cardboard boat race, paddleboard jousting, a rock climbing wall and mini golf as well as sailboat rides and admission is free to the public! It's also a chance to learn about what's being done to improve Utah Lake. Click here for more information.

Experience an exciting free train event at Stadler in Salt Lake City. Guests of all ages are invited for a facility tour, model railroad displays and a V-R experience as well as food trucks on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Click here for more information.

The National Ability Center is having a Summer Community Kickoff on Saturday, May 30, 2026. There will be yard games, crafts, ice cream and fun with your friends and family. Click here for more information.

Pony Express Days in Eagle Mountain are going on through Saturday, May 30, 2026. This is the city's annual summer festival that celebrates the rich history of the area with a carnival, derby, rodeo and more. Click here for more information.

Also through Saturday, May 30, 2026, people of all ages and artistic abilities are invited to bring the Festival Street Mural to life in Springville! This one-of-a-kind project will transform 200 South into a vibrant, colorful piece of art. Click here for more information.

The Ogden Music Festival is a 3-day outdoor family-friendly music fest that goes from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31, 2026. There's all kinds of music from bluegrass, folk, blues and Americana. Kids 16 and under are free and camping is available. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.