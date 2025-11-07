Kida is just a big kid who will be as active as you are or as chill as you are

Meet Kida — our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

Kida is really just a "big kid" who has a big heart and a lot of love to give.

She's a five-year-old St. Bernard goldendoodle mix who is good with other dogs, cats and kids.

In fact the daughter of her foster mom says she's "the best dog ever" and will dog-sit whenever!

Kida will be as active as you are or as chill as you are. She has a great temperament and is house trained and has good manners.

She is up-to-date on vaccinations, spayed and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Kida, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

