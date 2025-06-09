Kids are at the helm of vacation planning with the first ever kid-run travel agency

Visit Anaheim has created the first ever kid-run travel agency that puts kids at the helm of vacation planning.
With the kid experts at Imaginagency, Anaheim has created six bookable itineraries including everything from theme park thrills to foodie finds.
Each itinerary is packed with classic Anaheim activities like Anaheim Ducks games, the Anaheim Packing District with 30+ artisan restaurants, and Disneyland.
Kids can create their own dream Anaheim vacation using the online itinerary builder or families can enter to win the ultimate three-night Anaheim vacation at imageinagency.com.
Chief Imaginagent Officer, Gavin Doyle, the founder of Disneyland news website Mickey Visit, shared his top tips for planning the ultimate Anaheim vacation:
- Anaheim is in the heart of Orange County - it’s the perfect home base for a Southern California vacation, with close proximity to the popular Orange County beaches and classic attractions like Disneyland and Anaheim Ducks games at Honda Center.
- The team at Mickey Visit shares that you need at least three days at Disneyland, with an extra day to visit the top Anaheim hotspots like the Packing District and Center Street Promenade. Travelers can utilize the Mickey Visit Disneyland Crowd Calendar [mickeyvisit.com] for crowd ratings and special events on every day into 2026.
- Now is a fantastic time to visit Disneyland as they kick off their 70th anniversary, which includes new and returning beloved entertainment like the Paint the Night parade. There are also new attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Plus, a major update to the Downtown Disney District.
- There are so many family-friendly accommodations in the resort area around Disneyland, like the Cambria Hotel & Suites and the Castle Inn & Suites, plus a variety of other great family-owned and chain hotels.