Kids can create a colonial craft to take home at the Colonial Heritage Festival.

The Colonial Heritage Festival is the largest living-history celebration of our Nation's founding west of the original 13 colonies. This event is free to enter, though all donations are gratefully accepted.

The festival is put on entirely by volunteers. More than 300 history interpreters come of all over the country to help people engage with the Nation's founding in a deeply meaningful way

An entire colonial village is set up, complete with a bakehouse, printing house, blacksmith, chocolate maker, potter, cooper (making buckets), chandler (making candles), book binder, gunsmith, frontier and Native American exhibit, there's a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, an opportunity to meet the founders of the nation, and there are also military exhibits featuring the Continental Army and British Army with a firing of a cannon and musket demonstrations.

Children are also invited to participate in a militia march where they learn drills and so much more.

There are so many hands-on activities for Kids: Candle dipping, grinding wheat with a stone mill, carrying water with a yoke and wooden buckets, carding and spinning wool, rolling cartridges, engaging in spy missions.

British soldiers are always on the lookout for suspicious activity and if young spies are not careful, they'll spend time in the pillory.

A new feature this year is the Children's craft house where children can come and select a colonial craft to make and take home.

These crafts include a whirligig, a lavender sweet bag or a Native American beaded bracelet.

The Colonial Heritage Festival is July 2-4, 2026 at Scera Park, 600 South State Street in Orem.

You can learn more at festival.colonialheritage.org.

